April 2 is a special day for the Hindu community in India as the day marks Hindu New Year's Day. It is Chaitra Sukhladi pratipada tithi, marking the start of the lunisolar Vikram Samvat calendar. April 2, 2022, is Vikram Samvat 2079 start date kicking off Hindu Nav Varsh. With this, a number of states, regions and communities observe their New Year's Day such as Gudi Padwa or Marathi New Year in the state of Maharashtra and Ugadi or Telugu New Year in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Here's a collection of greetings, wishes and messages to celebrate Gudi Padwa 2022 or Marathi New Year 2022 and Ugadi 2022 or Telugu New Year 2022!

Gudi Padwa 2022 Greetings and Messages

Happy Gudi Padwa (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Heralds The Advent Of Prosperity And Good Luck For You. Gudi Padwa Greetings To You and Your Family.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On The Holy Occasion Of Gudi Padwa, May You Be Blessed With Happiness, Prosperity, Success And Good Luck. Happy Gudi Padwa 2022.

Happy Marathi New Year Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Find New Avenues of Success and May Your Life be Fulfilling. Wishing You a Happy Gudi Padwa 2022.

Ugadi 2022 Greetings and Messages

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings to You and Your Dear Family Members on the Auspicious Occasion of Ugadi 2022

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Ugadi, May Your Enemies Become Friends, the Darkness of Negativity Fade Away From Your Life, and You Discover a New Happy Person Within You. Happy Ugadi 2022

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hardships May Come, but God Will Be There To Help You. Wishing You and Your Dear Family a Very Happy and Prosperous Telugu New Year 2022.

