According to the Luni-Solar calendar, Ugadi is a New Year celebration for the south Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. The festival is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month, and this year it falls on Saturday, 02 April. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Brahma started the creation of the universe on Ugadi. To celebrate Yugadi, we have curated HD Images, greetings, messages, quotes, wishes, SMS, and sayings that you can download with a few clicks for free! Ugadi 2022 Rangoli Designs & Muggulu Images: Easy Kolam With Dots and Freehand Ugadi Rangoli To Brighten Up Your Home for the Telugu New Year (Watch Videos).

Happy Ugadi 2022 Messages

Ugadi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Have a Happy and Blissful Start to the New Year! Wish You and Your Family Happy Telugu New Year 2022.

Ugadi 2022 Greetings

Ugadi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Yugadi SMS Reads: Let’s Realise Our New Aspirations and Dreams. Let’s Find New Courage and Hope To Achieve Them. Wishing You a Very Happy Telugu New Year 2022, Filled With Happiness and Lots of Fun

Yugadi WhatsApp Stickers

Ugadi 2022 Messages (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Hardships May Come, but God Will Be There To Help You. Wishing You and Your Dear Family a Very Happy and Prosperous Telugu New Year 2022

Ugadi 2022 Wishes

Ugadi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: May There Be New Rhythm, New Melody and New Tunes To Make It a Blessed and Peaceful New Year for You and Your Dear Ones. With Lots of Love, Happy Telugu New Year 2022

Ugadi 2022 HD Picture

Ugadi 2022 SMS (File Image)

Telegram Photo Reads: May All the Negativities Shun Away, and Your Life Is Filled With Lots of Happiness and Nothing but Just Love. Wish You a Very Happy Telugu New Year 2022

Ugadi 2022 Wishes: Messages, Greetings, Images and WhatsApp Messages To Celebrate Telugu New Year

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)