Every year, November 20 is celebrated as Universal Children's Day across the world. An initiative by the United Nations, Universal Children's Day 2020 celebrations are sure to focus on how we can help millions of children to gain access to basic amenities like education in the time of a pandemic. Universal Children's Day 2020 will be celebrated on November 20 and people are sure to share Children's Day Images and Wallpapers, Universal Children's Day wishes, Happy Universal Children's Day 2020 messages, Universal Children's Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures.

Universal Children's Day celebrations first began in 1954 and was also observed in India. However, in 1964, India shifted the celebration of Children’s Day to November 14, to honour the birth date of our first prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The main motto of Universal Children's Day celebrations is to promote international togetherness and raise awareness on the needs and wants of young children across the globe.

Since children truly hold the power to change the course of the future, people take the opportunity of Universal Children's Day to bring key issues that stand in their way. On November 20, 1959, the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of Rights of the Child. In 1989, they adopted the Convention of the Rights of the child on the same date. A popular way of celebrating Universal Children's Day is by sharing Children's Day Images and Wallpapers, Universal Children's Day wishes, Happy Universal Children's Day 2020 messages, Universal Children's Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures online.

Message Reads: Teach the Children How to Think Rather Than What to Think. The Way You Are Going to Implant the Seeds It’s Going to Bloom in That Way. So, Be Kind Towards the Kids. Happy International Children’s Day.

Message Reads: Your Children Need More Time of You Than Gifts You Buy for Them. Let Them Know How Special They Are to You. Happy Children’s Day!

Message Reads: Children Are the Flowers From Heaven. Let’s Make This World a Safe and Enjoyable Place for Our Kids. Happy Children’s Day!

Message Reads: Nothing Will Make Us Happier Than Watching You Grow Up to Be Even a Better Human Being Than We Are. All the Good Wishes to You on This Day!

Message Reads: Happy Children's Day! May You Grow Up to Be a Better Human Being Than Us. Best Wishes to You on This Day!

The continued spread of COVID-19 has triggered a child rights crisis, since many are unable to continue their education and schooling, with minimal access to the internet and the services required for digital learning. Additionally, the physical, social and mental impacts of the pandemic on children has also been severe, as most of them are cut off from their friends and there are the issues that will be discussed on Universal Children's Day. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Universal Children's Day 2020!

