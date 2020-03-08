Happy Women’s Day 2020 Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Greetings and SMS to Send Mahila Din Wishes

International Women’s Day 2020 Hindi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Today marks the celebration of International Women’s Day. It is called as the Antarrashtriya Mahila Diwas (अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस) on March 8. This day has been observed since the early 1990s and aims to advocate towards women's rights and highlight social issues faced by them. While celebrating women’s accomplishments people send out wishes and messages on social media like Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp. People can also share these International Women’s Day greetings and messages in Hindi with their dear ones through text messages, picture messages, and SMSes and give the regional touch to it. Nowadays, there a lot of options available on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers. On this Women's Day 2020, we give you Mahila Din wishes and images, greetings and messages to send on International Women's Day.

People can send across these latest International Women’s Day 2020 quotes and messages to their loved ones via WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook statuses, Instagram stories, Hike messages, and on Snapchat as well. It will be a nice gesture to send these Mahila Din greetings to women in your life and make them feel loved and special. Given below we have thus made a nice collection of Women's Day images, greetings and messages in Hindi. International Women's Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS And Messages to Send The Woman in Your Life.

Mahila Din 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Maa, Behen, Patni, Beti Hai Woh, Jeevan Ke Har Sukh Dukh Me Shaamil Hai Woh. Mahila Din Ki Shubhkamnayein!

International Women’s Day Hindi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: औरत प्यार-मोहब्बत करने वाले को शायद भूल जाए, पर इज्ज़त करने वालों को कभी नहीं भूलती! नारी का सम्मान सबका परम कर्तव्य है! 8 मार्च अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की आपको हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

Mahila Din 2020 Hindi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: बेटी-बहु कभी माँ बनकर, सबके ही सुख-दुख को सहकर. अपने सब फर्ज़ निभाती है, तभी तो नारी कहलाती है

Mahila Din 2020 Hindi greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: नारी दिवस बस एक दिवस, क्यों नारी के नाम मनाना है, हर दिन हर पल नारी उत्तम. मानो , यह नया ज़माना है, महिला दिवस की बधाई

Mahila Din 2020 images and messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Har Dukh Dard Seh Kar Woh Muskurati Hai, Pathhoron Ke Deewaron Ko Aurat Hi Ghar Banati Hai. Mahila Din Ki Shubhkamnayein!

Women's Day GIFs

Women's Day WhatsApp Stickers

While WhatsApp has its own collection of stickers integrated with Facebook stickers, you can also download separate stickers and send it through WhatsApp. There are other special applications from where you can download Women's Day WhatsApp Stickers and share them with your contacts.

Not just festivities, the day signifies a lot of things be it fundamental rights of the women, women empowerment, equal pay, equal rights among others. It is also known as International Working Women’s Day. The celebrations of this grandeur event have evolved as well. We wish every women happy women's day 2020!