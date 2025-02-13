National Women's Day in India, celebrated on February 13, honours the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, a prominent freedom fighter and poet. The day is dedicated to recognising women's achievements and advocating for gender equality across the country. National Women's Day 2025 falls on February 13. On National Women's Day in India, it is common to share wishes that express respect, admiration, and appreciation for the contributions of women in various spheres of life. People often send heartfelt messages, greetings, and flowers to women in their lives, acknowledging their strength and achievements. Here's a collection of Happy Women's Day 2025 greetings, National Women's Day 2025 quotes, Women's Day images and Happy Women's Day 2025 HD wallpapers to share on the day. February 13, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date.

Here are five inspiring quotes by Sarojini Naidu:

"We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech, and earnestness in action." "A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." "When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today, because my right is justice." "As long as we do not realise ourselves as a nation, we shall never be able to win our freedom." "Oh, we want a new breed of men before India can be cleansed of her disease."

Happy Women's Day 2025 Wishes and Greetings

Happy National Women's Day! May You Continue To Shine, Inspire, and Break Barriers With Your Strength and Determination. Celebrating the Incredible Women Who Make the World a Better Place—Wishing You Success, Happiness, and Empowerment Always! On This Special Day, Let's Honour the Courage, Resilience, and Achievements of Women Everywhere. Happy National Women's Day! Your Strength, Wisdom, and Kindness Make the World Brighter—Wishing You a Wonderful National Women's Day Filled With Love and Appreciation! May You Always Have the Confidence To Chase Your Dreams and the Power To Achieve Them. Happy National Women's Day to All the Amazing Women!

Happy Women's Day 2025 Images & HD Wallpapers

Happy Women's Day (File Image)

On National Women's Day in India, schools, offices, and organisations may hold events or discussions highlighting women's empowerment and gender equality, while social media platforms are filled with posts celebrating women's roles in society.

