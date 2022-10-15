World student’s day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Indian President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. It is celebrated every year on October 15th. Dr Kalam always believed that students are the future and possess the progressive mins that would take our country to new heights of success in every sphere. He believed that teachers were responsible for making students proficient in their respective subjects. Celebrating world students day 2022 with Dr Kalam’s birth anniversary, here are messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day. However, the UN has not yet declared the birth anniversary of Dr Kalam as Students' Day, but people celebrate the event to acknowledge the efforts of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam toward students and education. Know Vishwa Vidyarthi Divas’ History, Significance and Celebrations Marking Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s Birth Anniversary

Dr Kalam was not just the 11th president of India but also an aerospace scientist and teacher. He was fondly called the People’s president and was also known as the Missile man of India for his developments of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology. Remembering the great works of Dr Kalam on World Students Day 2022 here are messages and wishes that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

He always promoted education and was known for his love and education towards students. To honour and pay respect to Dr Kalam, his birth date was announced to be celebrated as World Students Day. To wish all these students on this special day, you can download and send messages from our wide range of collections. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS saying Happy World Students Day 2022. Wishing everyone a Happy World Students Day 2022!

