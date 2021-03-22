Water - it is the most precious and most essential thing in our lives. But unfortunately, it is also one of the most difficult amenities to access for many. From the scarcity of water to the inability to clean the water that is actually available to make it drinkable, there are various challenges that the world poses. Every year, World Water Day is celebrated to promote the need and importance of fresh water and ways and means that we can help make sure of these problems. World Water Day 2021 will be celebrated on March 22. People often share quotes and sayings on Water Conservation, World Water Day Stats, Water Day 2021 wishes and messages, World Water Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of World Water Day was started in 1993, by the United Nations and has been working to find simple solutions to the issues of water scarcity, access to fresh water, etc. Every year, since 2014, the United Nations has specified a theme for the observance, which helps people and organisations to focus on one aspect of this complete issue and raise awareness on the small and big steps that one can take to ensure they are part of the solution. Memorandum of Association of First River Interlinking Project to Be Signed World Water Day 2021, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Every year, World Water Day is celebrated with a hoard of events, online campaigns and awareness drives. Many people use this opportunity to pledge to do better for the environment. As we prepare to celebrate World Water Day 2021, here are some quotes and messages that you can share online.

WhatsApp Message: “If there is magic on this planet, it is contained in water.” — Loren Eiseley

WhatsApp Message: “Water is the driving force of all nature.” — Leonardo da Vinci

WhatsApp Message: “Nothing is softer or more flexible than water, yet nothing can resist it.” — Lao Tzu

WhatsApp Message: “We forget that the water cycle and the life cycle are one.” — Jacques Yves Cousteau

WhatsApp Message: “A river seems a magic thing. A magic, moving, living part of the very earth itself.” ― Laura Gilpin

WhatsApp Message: “Where the waters do agree, it is quite wonderful the relief they give.” ― Jane Austen

WhatsApp Message: “A lake carries you into recesses of feeling otherwise impenetrable.” ― William Wordsworth

WhatsApp Message: “When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water.” – Benjamin Franklin

World Water Day 2021 celebrations are sure to be more important than ever. With an increased focus on hygiene and self-care, in efforts to beat COVID-19 and stay safe, the need for access to water is now more than ever. The theme of World Water Day 2021 is Valuing Water. And as we prepare to celebrate this important day, we hope that we are one step closer to understanding the privilege that is access to drinking water and help ensure that this access is available to all. Happy World Water Day 2021!

