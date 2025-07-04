Harela in Uttarakhand is an annual Hindu festival that is celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm by people of the state. The name of the festival, ‘Harela’, literally means ‘Day of Green’. It is celebrated primarily in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand on the first day of Shravan. This annual event marks the arrival of the monsoon and the beginning of the sowing season. The Shravan Harela is celebrated as the first day i.e. on the Kark Sankranti day of the Hindu calendar month of Shravan, which falls in late July in the Gregorian calendar. Harela 2025 in Uttarakhand falls on Wednesday, July 16. In this article, let’s know more about the Harela 2025 date in Uttarakhand, the rituals associated with the harvest festival and the significance of the day. Sawan 2025 Festivals Full List: Check Dates of the Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Maharashtra During Shravan Maas.

Harela 2025 Date in Uttarakhand

Harela 2025 in Uttarakhand falls on Wednesday, July 16.

Harela Rituals

Ten days before the date of Harela, five or seven types of seeds are sown in buckets by the head of every family and water is then sprinkled over them.

After some time, before the actual celebration, a mock wedding is done by young ones. This is followed by people worshiping the statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

It is also marked by playing 'Gedi'. It is a game where small children mount on bamboo sticks and walk around farms.

The harvested herbs, called as harela, are taken as God's blessings. People wear the Harela shoots behind their ears or on their heads and recite blessings asking for health, happiness, and abundance.

This is the symbol for the rainy season and the new harvest. People also eat the seeds of the new harvest after heating them.

Harela Significance

The Harela festival in Uttarakhand holds great religious and cultural significance for people of the hill state. On this day, people meet their relatives, enjoy special meals and have a joyous time with loved ones. People make clay statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and worship them on this day. Folk songs, dances and communal feasts featuring traditional dishes make the festival a vibrant and enjoyable one!

