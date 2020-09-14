Hindi Diwas ki Shubhkamnayein (Happy Hindi Diwas) to all our readers. Hindi is one of the two official languages in the country and it is widely spoken everywhere across the nation. To honour the very beauty of this language, September 14 every year is dedicated to celebrating it. And if there's anything that makes a language beautiful then its the writers, authors, poets, who preserve it in their form of expression. The literary works help to understand the beauty of a language and India has so many inspiring writers, authors and poets who have added charm to the Hindi literature. On this day, we look at five Hindi writers who have served as an inspiration. Hindi Diwas 2020 Wishes, HD Images and Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Hindi Day Facebook Greetings and GIFs to Celebrate the Language.

Premchand: Dhanpat Rai Shrivastava was popularly known as Munshi Premchand, his penname. He was a famous writer of modern Hindustani literature and among the most celebrated writers of the Indian subcontinent. He covered realism and depicted the problems of poor through his writings. He also kept a rationalistic outlook which made his works important as awareness tool during the late 1980s. Some of his best works include Godaan, Karmabhoomi, Gaban, Mansarovar, Idgah.

Jaishankar Prasad: Jaishankar Prasad was considered a father-figure of modern Hindi literature. His writing spanned a genre of romance to patriotism and that's a wide range not too easy to cover back in the early 19th century. He used words derived from Sanskrit in his poetry. He also wrote dramas around stories of ancient India.

Harivanshrai Bachchan: Today's generation knows Harivanshrai Bachchan as father of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. But Harivanshrai is one of the greatest writers in Hindi literature. He was a poet of the Nayi Kavita literary movement in the early 20th century. Madhushala remains to be his best known work. His writing was greatly influenced by Persian and Urdu poetry. Some of his works have been used in movies and music, the most common example the couplets of his poem Agneepath which have been used throughout the film.

Gulzar: Compared to the above names, Gulzar comes in the present day modern literature. The lyricist and poet has given some gems to the movie industry through his songs and dialogues. His shayari or couplets depict the pain in romance. As a lyricist through his songs or just two-liners, he is one of the notable modern and celebrated poets of India.

We are sure you can think of many more names in the list who have left a mark with their command on the language. You can share their works today as a way to show the beauty of this language. Let's embrace our national language and place importance on Hindi literature today. Happy Hindi Diwas!

