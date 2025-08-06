Hiroshima Day is an annual event that is observed every year on August 6 in Japan. This day commemorates the tragic anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945. On this day, victims are remembered at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony. At the front of the cenotaph, victims are honoured, speeches, floral offerings, and the ringing of the Peace Bell are held, marking this annual ritual of remembrance and mourning. Hiroshima Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, August 6. In this article, let’s know more about Hiroshima Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

Hiroshima Day 2025 Date

Hiroshima Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, August 6.

Hiroshima Day History

On August 9, 1945, the United States detonated atomic bombs over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, respectively, during World War II. The aerial bombings killed over 2 lakh people, most of whom were civilians, and remain the only uses of nuclear weapons in an armed conflict. Japan announced its surrender to the Allies on August 15, six days after the bombing of Nagasaki and the Soviet Union's declaration of war against Japan and invasion of Manchuria. The Japanese government signed an instrument of surrender on September 2, ending the war.

Hiroshima Day Significance

Hiroshima Day serves as a reminder of the catastrophic human and environmental consequences of nuclear warfare. The annual event in Japan is marked by memorial services and peace ceremonies that highlight the suffering endured by the victims, known as hibakusha, and the long-lasting effects of radiation. Hiroshima Day urges the world to reflect on the devastating impact of nuclear weapons and the urgent need to prevent such horrors from repeating. On this day, educational programs, dialogues, and international initiatives are held to encourage cooperation among nations to resolve conflicts through diplomacy.

