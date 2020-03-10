Holi 2020 Romantic Wishes For Husband and Wife: WhatsApp Stickers, Greetings & HD Images for Couples in Love to Celebrate the Festival of Colour

Happy Holi 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Holi 2020! Holi, the festival of colours is here. The day brings in happiness as it brings people together and people collectively celebrate this festival. On this occasion, people wish each other a happy Holi to welcome positive vibes. Holi is known to be one of the most romantic festivals as well. Newlywed couples and couples in love yearn to apply colours to each other this day and wish each other in the best way possible. So when it comes to romantic Holi wishes for couples on this day, we have your back with all kinds of wishes, greetings, HD images, GIFs, etc. Choti Holi 2020 Day and Date: When is Holika Dahan And Dhulandi? Know All About Celebrations Associated With The Festival of Colours.

Choti Holi is celebrated before playing Holi, the festival of colours. On this day Holika Dahan takes place and it is equally special as well. On the occasion of Holi, it is considered auspicious to wish each other. Here we have compiled selected messages, shayaris, HD images and GIFs that you can send to your loved ones. Here are Holi 2020 GIFs, Holi 2020 Images and Holi 2020 messages on this day. This year Holika Dahan is celebrated on March 9 and Holi on March 10. How to Make Puran Poli for Holi 2020? Easy Recipe to Prepare Special Traditional Sweet Flatbread (Watch Video).

For those who do not know the mythological legend behind Holi, Lord Krishna was known to celebrate Holi in Vrindavan and Gokul. On this day, Hiranyakashyap's sister Holika sat with the devotee Prahlad in the fire. Holika who had the boon of not burning in the fire, but because of her evil intentions, Lord Vishnu caused Holika to burn in the fire and devotee Prahlad to survive. Ever since that time, Holi festival is celebrated to observe the victory of good over evil. Take this opportunity to wish your romantic partner a very happy Holi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: "The Colours of Romance and Love, Colours of Happiness and Joy, Colours of Smiles and Affection Get Deeper and Darker with Each and Every Day of Our Life. Happy Holi, Sweetheart!"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Do Not Think of Me I Am Always in Your Eyes, In Your Mind, in Your Heart, in Your Soul, in Every Heartbeat, Everywhere Ever If U Want Me, Wishing You Happy Holi Dear"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Holi Is Incomplete Without You. Your Bright Smiles and Warm Hugs. Hay Holi to My Colourful Person. It Is Hard Not to Love Someone When He Is All You Ever Think About. Happy Holi, Love"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "You Are My Sweet Sona, I Don't Want to You Khona, Plz Give Me Your Heart Ka Kona, Otherwise, I Will Start Rona Dhona. Happy Romantic Holi."

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Holi Is the Perfect Time to Celebrate the Colours of Our Beautiful Relationship. Happy Holi, Darling!"

Holi also celebrates the arrival of Spring and is celebrated on the last full moon of Phalgun, the Hindu lunar month. The day is said to bring couples in love closer. Even in Bollywood movies, you'll see, right from Rang Barse to Do me a favour let's play Holi, so many romantic songs for the festival of colour.