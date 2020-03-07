How to Make Puran Poli for Holi 2020? Easy Recipe to Prepare Special Traditional Sweet Flatbread (Watch Video)

Puran Poli (Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The festival of colours is here, Holi 2020, well almost. The celebration of Holika Dahan will be marked on March 9 on this year followed by Holi on March 10. Every festival in the country is marked with the preparation of special food items and delicacies. Holi too has some special dishes and delicacies that are made as offerings during Holika Dahan. And one of the very popular Holi special dish is Puran Poli. The sweet flatbread is made in most households for Holi. If you are among the enthusiastic ones who love having great fun with colours and splashing waters, then it is sheer delight to return home tired and enjoying hot Puran polis. But are you wondering how to make Puran Poli at home? Then you have come to the right place. Given below is an easy-to-make recipe for Puran Poli at home. Holi Recipes 2020: How To Make Soft and Delicious Malpuas At Home For a Sweeter Festival of Colours This Year.

Puran Poli is known by different names like paruppu poli in Tamil, holige or obbattu in Kannada and ubbati in Konkani. Every region has its way of preparing it. Puran refers to the rich dal and jaggery stuffing which is covered in white flour. Puran Poli is often relished with ghee. Making Puran Poli takes a little time, to make the mixture, so we give you the recipe so you can start getting the ingredients beforehand. Holi Recipes 2020: How To Make Refreshing Thandai At Home To Celebrate The Festival of Colours (Watch Video).

Watch Video of How to Make Puran Poli:

Although nowadays, we get readymade Puran Polis in the market just in time for the festival, they cannot match the taste of homemade ones. So we hope the above video helps you to make this delicious sweet.