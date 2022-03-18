Happy Holi 2022! The festival of Holi will be celebrated with gaiety on March 18 this year. The festival of colour is here and for the people living in UP and Bihar, nothing feels better than Bhojpuri and Phagua wishes and quotes. On the day of Holi, people hug each other while they say Happy Phagua and smear each other with colours while praying for happiness and brotherhood. Here's a special collection of Holi messages in Hindi, Holi songs in Bhojpuri including Manoj Tiwari's Phagua Express, Holi wishes in Bhojpuri, funny greetings and Shayari in Bhojpuri, Holi 2022 images, Holi Hai quotes, Holi 2022 HD wallpapers, and so on to celebrate the day. Holi 2022 Bhojpuri Songs: From Manoj Tiwari to Pawan Singh's Tunes, Colourful Holi Videos & Mashups To Amp Up Your Party.

Main Holi celebrations take place a day after Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, observed at night. But do you actually know why Holika Dahan is celebrated? There is a very interesting story behind this. In ancient times, there was a demon king named Hiranyakashipu, after many years of hard penance, he got a boon from Brahma Ji that no animal, deity, demon or human could kill him. Holi Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Holi 2022 With New WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Facebook Messages to Family & Friends.

Neither he died in the night, nor in the day, nor on earth, nor in the sky, nor in the house, nor outside the house. Moreover, no weapon could kill him. On receiving such a boon, he became extremely autocratic and started torturing everyone to forcefully worship him. After some time, Hiranyakashipu received the son Prahlad, who was an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu since childhood and was blessed by him as well. After a lot of struggle, Hiranyakashyap punished him by trying to kill him. He set up a fire and asked his sister, Holika, who had to the boon of never being burnt, to sit with Prahlad. However, instead of Prahlad, Holika is burnt by the blessing of Lord Vishnu. Happy Holi 2022 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Status, HD Wallpapers, Facebook Status, SMS, Quotes and Sayings To Celebrate the Festival of Colours and Joy.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aise Manaweba Holi Ka Tyohar, Pichkari Se Barse Sirf Pyar Hi Pyar. Happy Holi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Falgun Ka Tyohar Ba, Khoob Masti Ka Ambar Ba, Bhabhi Sang Kheliya Khoob Masti Mein, Bhang Ka Khumar Ba. Holi AA Jogi Sarararara… Happy Holi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sapna Ki Duniya Ba, Auri Apan Ke Pyar! Gaal Pe Gural Aur Paani Ke Bauchar! Happy Holi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holi Ka Gulal Ba, Rango Ka Tyohar Ba, Gujiya Ki Mithas Ba, Ek Baat Khaas Ba, Sabke Dil Mein Pyar Ba, Yahi Holi Ka Tyohar Ba!

On the day of Holi, you see children super excited as they fill each other's pichkari with colours. Apart from this, people organize songs and music etc. to make the festival of Holi more colourful. On this occasion, all the songs related to Holi like Holi Khele Raghavira Awadh etc. are played all around. But do you know what? No matter how much you talk in any other language, Bhojpuri wishes, songs and greetings on the day of Holi sound super exciting. That's why this Holi we have brought you these Bhojpuri Holi quotes especially for the people of UP and Bihar. We present you with a collection of Holi 2022 greetings in Bhojpuri, Phagua geet, Happy Holi images, Happy Holi wishes, Holi Phagwa wishes for family friends, Rangwali Holi messages and greetings in Bhojpuri and so on.

Manoj Tiwari's Phagua Express

Phagua (Fagua) Geet Video

What are you waiting for? Go ahead and send Holi wishes to your loved ones. You can also send them select messages and poetry. Finally, we would like to wish you a very happy day as well as we kick-start the Spring season.

