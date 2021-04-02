Holy Week 2021 has almost come to an end. But before Easter Sunday, Christians observe Holy Saturday. It is typically a day for quiet reflection and preparation for the observation of Jesus resurrection. Over the years, in various regions of Christianity, different names of Holy Saturday have evolved. The Saturday of Holy Week is also known as Great and Holy Saturday, Great Sabbath, Black Saturday, Glorious Saturday of Easter Eve. But why is it called Black Saturday? In this article, we bring you Holy Saturday 2021 date, history, significance and all you need to know about the Holy observance before Easter Sunday.

Holy Saturday 2021 Date

Holy Saturday falls ahead of Easter Sunday and a day after Good Friday. The day falls on different dates every year. Holy Saturday 2021 is on April 3.

Why Is It Called Black Saturday?

Many religious and secular authorities refer to the Saturday after Good Friday as Black Saturday. This day commemorates Jesus lying in the tomb until his resurrection on Easter Sunday. It is a day of great mourning, and as per Christianity, black symbolises sorrow or grief.

Holy Saturday: History and Significance

Holy Saturday is the last day of Holy Week. It commemorates the day when Jesus Christ’s body lay in the tomb and the Harrowing of Hell. During the day, families prepare for Easter Day celebrations. Not eating meat and fasting or eating only one meal during the day is optional, but encouraged on Holy Saturday for some faith traditions. These devotions are an act of penance to raise awareness and remember Jesus’ self-sacrifice and love.

People visit the church and follow different traditions to mark Holy Saturday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, families are encouraged to follow certain restrictions and observe the Holy Week at home.

