Holy Saturday is the last day of the Holy Week and precedes the arrival of Easter. Holy Saturday 2021 will be commemorated on April 3. Also known as the Great Sabbath, Black Saturday, Hallelujah Saturday or Easter Eve, this observance is extremely significant for Christians across the world. It signifies the day that Jesus Christ’s body lay in the tomb and the Harrowing of Hell. To commemorate this day with the community, people often share Holy Saturday messages, Images and Pictures of Holy Saturday 2021, WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures.

It is believed that Jesus Christ was crucified on Good Friday and His spirit left the body as the sky turned dark. After this, Joseph of Arimathea laid Jesus’ body in a tomb. It is believed that between his crucifixion on Good Friday and resurrection on Easter, Jesus Christ descended to hell triumphantly to bring salvation to all the righteous who had died since the beginning of the world. This is known as the Harrowing of Hell and is also observed on the day of Holy Saturday.

There are various observances that are particularly followed to mark Holy Saturday. One of the most common practices is to attend services at church. People also share Holy Saturday messages, Images and Pictures of Holy Saturday 2021, WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with their family and friends to mark this day.

Holy Saturday 2021 Quotes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Saturday

His Cross Stands Empty in a World Grown Silent

Through Hours of Anguish and of Dread.

In Stillness, Earth Awaits the Resurrection,

While Christ Goes Down To Wake the Dead.

Holy Saturday 2021 Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: “For if We Have Been United With Him in a Death Like His, We Will Certainly Also Be United With Him in a Resurrection Like His.” Roman 6:5

Holy Saturday

Holy Saturday 2021 Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Saturday

There Is a Great Silence on Earth Today,

A Great Silence and Stillness,

Silence Because the King Is Asleep.

God Has Died in the Flesh And

Hell Trembles With Fear.

Holy Saturday 2021 HD Images

WhatsApp Message Reads: “…Why Do You Seek the Living One Among the Dead? He Is Not Here, but He Has Been Raised.” Luke 24:15. Holy Saturday

Holy Saturday 2021 Quotes

WhatsApp Message Reads: For Christ Also Died for Sins Once for All, the Just for the Unjust, so That He Might Bring Us to God, Having Been Put to Death in the Flesh, but Made Alive in the Spirit…1 Peter 3:18

Holy Saturday also marks the last day of Lenten season, which is the 40-day fast that various Christians observe. During Lent, people steer away from consuming any form of meat and also observe fasts. It is said to signify the 40 days that Jesus spent fasting in the desert. The next day, Easter is a grand celebration for Christians across the world, and it marks the resurrection of Christ.

