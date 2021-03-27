Holy Week is the annual observance in Christianity which observed the week prior to Easter. Holy Week 2021 will begin on March 28 and ends on April 3. This is because Good Friday 2021 falls on April 2 and Easter correspondingly falls on April 4. The beginning of Holy Week is celebrated differently in different places. People often share Holy Week 2021 Begins messages, Holy Week 2021 images, Holy Week WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with their family and friends. Holy Week 2021 Calendar: Know Full Dates of Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday Leading Up to Christian Festival of Easter.

Holy Week marks the week that precedes Easter every year. It also marks the last week of Lent and includes the observance of Palm Sunday, Holy Monday, Holy Tuesday, Holy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, which are all a part of the Holy Week. Many people make it a point to visit the church and attend masses. Various specific rituals are followed on each of the days. Palm Sunday 2021 Wishes & HD Images: Holy Bible Quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, Telegram Messages, GIFs and Signal Photos to Mark the Start of Holy Week.

The observance of Good Friday and Easter marks the week that Jesus sacrificed himself at the cross to help his followers and was finally resurrected on Sunday (Easter). As we prepare to celebrate Holy Week 2021, here are some Holy Week 2021 Begins messages, Holy Week 2021 wishes, Holy Week WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share forward with family and friends.

Holy Week (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Are Reminded That God So Loved the World That He Gave His Only Son To Save Us From Our Sins Through His Death on the Cross.

Holy Week (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Don’t Let Your Heart Be Troubled. Believe in God. Believe Also in Me." – John 14:1

Holy Week (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "I Have Told You These Things, That in Me You May Have Peace. In the World, You Have Oppression, but Cheer Up! I Have Overcome the World." – John 16:33

Holy Week (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Many Will Say They Are Loyal Friends, but Who Can Find One Who Is Truly Reliable?" – Proverbs 20:6

Holy Week (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Love Bears All Things, Believes All Things, Hopes All Things, Endures All Things." – 1 Corinthians 13:7

Holy Week (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Let Your Light So Shine Before Men, That They May See Your Good Works, and Glorify Your Father Which Is in Heaven." – Matthew 5:16

Palm Sunday 2021 Bible Quotes, HD Images, Greetings, Messages to Wish on the First Day of Holy Week

People make it a point to visit the church on Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter. However, there are some people who follow various traditions and offer timely prayers at church throughout the entire week. Special hymns and prayers are also sung in the name of Jesus during this week. Here’s wishing everyone a peaceful and blessed Holy Week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2021 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).