Palm Sunday is the Sunday from Easter that marks the beginning of the Holy Week. During Holy Week, Christians worldwide recall the events leading up to Jesus' death by crucifixion and his Resurrection. Holy Week is the last week of Lent, a solemn religious observance that prepares the believer for Easter through prayers, penance and fasting. This year, Holy Week 2021 will be observed from March 28 until April 1. Palm Sunday 2021 is on March 28. Here's a collection of Palm Sunday 2021 images, Happy Palm Sunday greetings, Palm Sunday blessings, Palm Sunday 2021 wishes and messages, Holy Week messages, inspirational Bible verses and quotes and more for family and friends.

Palm Sunday, also known as Passion Sunday and Holy Sunday, commemorates Jesus Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem. It takes place in the days before the Last Supper, marking the beginning of Jesus Christ's Passion, his time of suffering, death, and Resurrection celebrated during Holy Week. In Christianity, the Passion is the short final period in the life of Jesus. Palm Sunday is a moveable feast on the Sunday before Easter.

Palm Sunday is celebrated by the blessing and distribution of palm branches or the branches of other native trees, representing the palm branches that the crowd had scattered in front of Jesus Christ. He rode into Jerusalem riding a donkey. The Messiah opted to arrive in the town on a donkey as it symbolised peace and not as a war-raging king riding a horse. Apart from distributing palm branches, other observances include church attendance, church processions, hanging palm branches obtained from church liturgies behind Christian artwork or placing palm branches in Bibles and holy books, etc. Wishing each other remains an important tradition, and this is why here's a collection of Palm Sunday 2021 wishes and greetings.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Palm Sunday. Today We Thank God for All the Love and Protection He Has Showered Upon Us.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Never Let Negativity Empower Your Positive Thoughts. Be a Fighter! Happy Palm Sunday.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord’s Triumphal Spirit Reflect in Our Lives and Help Us Conquer Every Difficulty. Wishing Everyone a Lovely Palm Sunday.

WhatsApp Message Reads: No Pain, No Gain! No Thorn, No Throne! Always Work Hard To Achieve Your Goals. Happy Palm Sunday.

We hope the above messages are perfect for sharing with your family and friends. The Holy Week that begins with Palm Sunday also has days like Holy Monday, Holy Tuesday, Holy Wednesday or Spy Wednesday, Holy Thursday or Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and finally Easter Sunday or just Easter. We wish all of you a very Happy Palm Sunday.

