Palm Sunday (also known as Passion Sunday or Holy Sunday) will be celebrated on March 28, marking the start of Holy Week 2021. Holy Week is the week immediately preceding Easter with people remembering the events leading to Jesus’ crucifixion and, finally, His Resurrection. Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’s victorious entry into Jerusalem described in all four canonical gospels. Palm Sunday is an important religious event, and people wish each other with quotes and images. Here’s a collection of Palm Sunday 2021 greetings, Holy Week quotes, Palm Sunday Holy Week images, Palm Sunday scriptures, Palm Sunday sermons, Palm Sunday HD images, wallpapers, Holy Bible verses, Palm Sunday GIFs and WhatsApp messages to wish family, friends, neighbours, relatives, colleagues, and so on.

Palm Sunday is celebrated by distributing blessed palm branches or branches of other trees such as willow, olive or yew in the absence of traditional palm trees. People do it to recall the event when Jesus triumphantly entered Jerusalem on a donkey, symbolising peace and humility. His followers laid out palm branches on His path to give Him a roaring welcome. This is why palm trees hold such a significant place in Palm Sunday celebrations. In some churches, these blessed palms are saved and burned into ashes to be used on Ash Wednesday the next year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Sacred Occasion, I Wish for You and Your Family To Experience Nothing but Happiness. Enjoy a Great Palm Sunday!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Time To Celebrate the Season of Spring and Advent of Jesus in Our Lives. Happy Palm Sunday.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Cherish Our Lord Throughout the Holy Week and Make a Habit of It Last a Lifetime. Best Wishes on Palm Sunday!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today, We Have Been Blessed With the Arrival of Another Holy Week. Happy Palm Sunday!

After Palm Sunday, Holy Monday will be observed on March 29. On Holy Monday, Jesus cursed the fig tree, cleansed the temple, and responded to questioning of his authority. Other significant days in the Holy Week are Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday. We wish all the observers a Happy Palm Sunday and a blessed Holy Week.

