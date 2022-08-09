The festival of celebrating siblings is not far away. Yes, you guessed it correctly, it's time that you tie the sacred bond of love to your beloved brother with elegant rakhis. Raksha Bandhan, the annual Hindu observance, will be observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravan, which typically falls in August. The festival is performed by following the long-established Hindu culture by tieing beautiful amulets around the wrists of brothers, which is a symbol of protection and care. In return, the brothers give the sisters gifts and promises of their potential care and responsibilities. The Panchang date for Raksha Bandhan 2022 is Thursday, 11 August. Never mind if your bhaiya leaves far away from you, working on his goals to support the family eventually; we have got you covered with different ideas by which you can still celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan this year. Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date in India: From Shahi Pulao to Kesari Kheer, 5 Foods To Enjoy As You Celebrate the Rakhi Festival.

How To Send Rakhi Online?

All thanks to digitalization, now the distance won't affect the spirit of your festivities. During festivals like Raksha Bandhan, online markets inflate and will serve you with all the types of demands and options. While availing of various discounts and offers, dear sisters, many E-commerce websites have a premium collection of Rakhis and many customized gifts. These websites also have various other products like sweets and tika that one can send to celebrate the occasion ritually. All you need to do is search for the website in your browser and select the items as per your budget, and there you go!

How To Send Rakhi Across India?

To send Rakhi across the country, you can avail of the courier service options in your local areas that even provide free shipping and delivery in lieu of the festival. For a personal touch, don't forget to complete your package with a special handwritten note!

How To Send Rakhi Out Of India?

To keep people connected with their loved ones, there are online stores that have the option of shipping Rakhi internationally. The delivery time will depend upon your location, and at times, you may have to pay a little extra shipping charge, but that's worth it. So go and select the thread of love you wish to tie on your brother's hand and make this celebration a lovely and unforgettable event.

Raksha means safety, and Bandhan means bond. So hurry, and let your brother know that distance doesn't count in any relationship!

