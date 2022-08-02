Have you heard about Ghevar? It is an Indian traditional sweet prepared during the Sawan Maas which is made from milk, ghee, flour, sugar and dry fruits. The Rajasthani sweet is savoured during Raksha Bandhan festivities. This year, an Agra sweet shop prepared Ghevar made with gold for Raksha Bandhan 2022! Yummm... How much does it cost? Well, the exclusive golden ghevar costs ₹25,000 per kg as it is topped with a layer of 24-carat gold. Sweet and lavish! Check out the viral video that shows Ghevar prepared with a layer of gold. Nag Panchami 2022: Portals of Nagchandreshwar Temple in Ujjain Open for Devotees Once a Year on Festival of Snakes

Watch Viral Video of Ghevar Made With Gold for Raksha Bandhan 2022:

