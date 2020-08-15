Happy Independence Day 2020 Wishes Images in Marathi & Telugu: Independence - it is a word that has a million meanings. But come August 15, we, in India, are reminded of its most important one. Every year, on 15th August, we celebrate Indian Independence from the British Raj, after years of fighting in every possible way. This year marks India's 74th Independence Day, and while the celebrations may be different, the spirit of patriotism still remains strong. To bring in Independence Day 2020, many people are all prepped with the latest Independence Day Shayaris, Happy Independence Day 2020 Wishes in Hindi, Independence Day 2020 images in Marathi, Happy Independence Day messages in Telugu, Independence Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that they can send to their friends and family. Happy Independence Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Image Messages, SMSes, Patriotic Quotes And Thoughts on India's Freedom to Share on 15th August.

India's 74th Independence Day celebrations are a little different from usual. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation on this important day, the preparation for this year's unique Independence Day celebration is already underway. In fact, this year is extra special, as reports suggest that the Indian tricolour will also be hoisted at the iconic Times Square in New York to commemorate this day. There are various other virtual events and programmes that have already been planned by Indians across the globe. Independence Day 2020 Shayari in Urdu & Images in Hindi: Wish Happy 74th Indian Independence Day With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Image Greetings, Quotes, SMS and Messages.

India's fight to independence is well known, and we finally won this long-standing battle when at the stroke of 12, India was declared an independent country. People enjoy celebrating this day as a community. And many also turn to social media to share Independence Day Shayaris, Happy Independence Day 2020 Wishes in Hindi, Happy Independence Day messages, Independence Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to bring in the Independence Day.

Independence Day Messages in Telugu

Message in Telugu Reads: మాతృభూమి కోసం తన ధన, మాన ప్రాణాలను త్యాగం చేసిన ఎందరో మహానుభావులు అందరికీ వందనాలు స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు (Happy Independence Day to all the dignitaries who sacrificed their lives and lives for the motherland.)

Message in Telugu Reads: నేటి స్వాతంత్ర్య సంబరం..ఎందరో త్యాగవీరుల త్యాగఫలం. స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు (Today's Independence Day is the result of the sacrifices of many sacrifices. Happy Independence Day.)

Independence Day Messages in Marathi

Traditionally, Independence Day celebration includes getting up early for the flag hoisting ceremony that happens everywhere from our residential complexes to schools and colleges to of course the Prime Minister's grand event at Red Fort. People also enjoy getting ready in traditional Indian attire like Khadi Kurtas and discussing their favourite stories from India's history of the fight to freedom. Here's hoping that this Independence Day, we are closer to the great leaders who shaped India into the sovereign democratic republic that it is. Happy 74th Independence Day 2020!

