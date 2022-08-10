Every year on August 15, the day of freedom for India is celebrated across the country. Many celebrations are organised in different ways. Government institutions and monuments are lit up in the light of tricolour. The flag of India is made up of three colours. Each colour has its own significance. Saffron colour is the symbol of power. While white colour represents peace, green colour shows greenery and prosperity. There is a blue circle in the centre of the flag. The blue circle represents dynamics in life. You will find decorations of these colours everywhere on the occasion of Independence Day. From hotels to offices, schools and malls are decorated with orange, green and white colours. So why should you leave out your office cubicle? Here are a few ways you can celebrate the 75th Independence Day this year at work: From Tricolour Balloons to Tiranga Rangoli Design, 5 Ideas for Best Office Decorations.

Independence Day Flower Decoration

Decorate the office with orange and white flowers. For green colour, you can use a plant with lots of leaves. You can try this for decorations ranging from the garden to the balcony. Independence Day 2022 Wishes & Tiranga HD Images: Send Swatantrata Diwas Greetings, 15 August Wallpapers, Facebook Quotes & SMS to Your Friends and Family.

Independence Day Lighting Decoration

The idea of ​​decoration using tricolour lighting will be perfect on this special day. Accent lighting is the best choice to set the design, style and mood of the office. Decorative candles, candle stands, fireplaces, string lights etc. come under the category of decorative lights. You can decorate the walls of the house, any special corner or your cubicle.

Independence Day Paper Decoration

The occasion of Independence or Republic Day is incomplete without paper decoration. People use tricolour decorations to celebrate the day. With the help of different sizes and colour paper, a lot can be prepared from them. So prepare beautiful skirting with orange, white and green paper which you can make entrance gate, walls as well as balcony decorations.

Balloon Decoration

Decorate the office with balloons to make it a happy day. Orange, white and green colour balloons will double the beauty of the office. This decoration will look good not only in the office lounge but also in your cubicle.

Since this year, the government is running the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, under which there is a plan to hoist the tricolour in every house of the country. Since every citizen is urged to be a part of this campaign of the government, you can do that at your workplace as well.

