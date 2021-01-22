Happy Republic Day in advance! January 26 is celebrated as India's Republic Day, commemorating the day when Indian constitution came into force in the year 1950. A national holiday, it is one of the most significant celebrations observed all over the country. This year, the celebration will be limited considering the COVID-19 pandemic. But you can still honour the significant day of January 26, by sharing patriotic greetings with each other. In this article, we bring you Happy Republic Day 2021 messages in advance and HD images. These Republic Day 2021 wishes are perfect to send along with WhatsApp and Signal stickers, create social media posts on Facebook, Instagram and more. Happy Republic Day 2021 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Patriotic Quotes, Telegram Messages, Signal Greetings and Facebook GIFs to Celebrate Gantantra Diwas.

Republic Day celebrations include parades, cultural functions in schools, fancy dress competitions, kids delivering patriotic speeches and more. The country is pained in tri-colour. However, things this year is different. Only with a few spectators and no chief guest, the Republic Day 2021 parade will be held and citizens are encouraged to watch the event from home. To celebrate Republic Day 2021 virtually, check out our latest collection of Republic Day 2021 wishes, patriotic quotes, GIFs, Signal HD images, Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers and Instagram posts.

Message Reads: On This Special Day, Let’s Promise Our Motherland That We Will Do Everything To Enrich and Preserve Our Heritage, Our Ethos and Our Treasure. Happy Republic Day.

Message Reads: Today Is the Day To Cherish This Great Nation and Feel So Proud To Be Part of It. Wishing You a Glorious Republic Day.

Message Reads: May Peace and Happiness Be Abundant Throughout Every Corner of the Nation and May These Precious Gifts Last Forever As We Commemorate Republic Day Today.

Message Reads: Sacrificing Life for the Nation Is Laudable. We All Should Respect and Pay Tribute to Our Real Heroes. Happy Republic Day!

Message Reads: Be Proud That You Are an Indian Because Lucky Are Those Who Are Born in This Great Country. Happy Republic Day 2021!

Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp has unveiled many super cool stickers, dedicated to each festival and event. For Republic Day 2021, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection. Let us honour Republic Day 2021 by sharing the above motivational and patriotic messages.

