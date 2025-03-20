International Astrology Day 2025 falls on March 20. This annual commemoration is focused on celebrating the stream of astrology and is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the world who believe in astrology. International Astrology Day celebrates the first day of the Astrological New Year, which begins on March 20 or March 21, coinciding with the Spring Equinox in the northern hemisphere. The astrological year is believed to begin with Aries and ends with Pisces. As we celebrate International Astrology Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day and how to celebrate International Astrology Day.

International Astrology Day 2025 Date

International Astrology Day 2025 falls on March 20. Every year, this commemoration is marked on the first day of the astrological year. The celebration was first asserted by the Association for Astrological Networking in 1993 and is an annual observance/holiday celebrated by astrologers and astrology enthusiasts.

International Astrology Day Significance

The celebration of International Astrology Day and the beginning of the Astrological New year is marked on the day that ​​the Northward equinox actually occurs. The date of the holiday occurs at the same time of the Iranian new year (Nowruz), which is celebrated in many places throughout the Middle East and Central Asia. On the occasion of International Astrology Day, astrology enthusiast across the world make it a point to not just celebrate their love for the craft but also spread awareness on how to read astrological charts, what the new astrological year has in store for you and what one can do to transform their life.

We hope that the celebration of International Astrology Day helps you to welcome the new year with hope and aspirations. The celebration of International Astrology Day is a great day for those who are curious about astrology to dip their toe into this and help you to explore astrology the way it should be. The celebration is also a great day for astrologers to be celebrated for all they do. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy International Astrology Day 2025!

