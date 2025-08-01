International Beer Day is an annual event that is celebrated on the first Friday of every August. This global event was founded in 2007 by Jesse Avshalomov in Santa Cruz, California. The day was first celebrated in August 2008. Over the years, this international event has united people across the world to appreciate beers from all countries and cultures. International Beer Day 2025 falls on Friday, August 1. The day aims to gather with friends and enjoy the taste of beer and celebrate those responsible for brewing and serving beer. Beer Jokes and Funny Memes: Pour a Pint and Send Hilarious Posts, Messages & GIFs To Celebrate International Beer Day.

As per historical records, August was chosen for its summer weather and distance from other beer celebrations. On this day, participants are encouraged to express gratitude to brewers, bartenders, and other beer technicians. In this article, let’s know more about International Beer Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

International Beer Day 2025 Date

International Beer Day 2025 falls on Friday, August 1.

International Beer Day Significance

International Beer Day is a global celebration of beer. It’s a day for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to our brewers and bartenders and rejoice in the greatness of beer! This day aims to unite the world under the banner of beer, by celebrating the beers of all nations together on a single day. Since its inception, International Beer Day has grown from a small localised event in the western United States into a worldwide celebration spanning 207 cities, 80 countries and 6 continents.

From 2007 through 2012, International Beer Day was celebrated on August 5; however, after International Beer Day 2012, the founders took a poll of fans and chose to move the holiday to the first Friday in August.

