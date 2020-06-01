International Children’s Day 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish on International Day for Protection of Children With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

International Children’s Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

June 1 marks the celebration of International Children's day. It is actually the International Day for Protection of Children, which raises awareness on children's rights. The dates of celebration differ in different countries. It is marked on June 1 in countries like Albania, Bulgaria, China, Cambodia, Czech Republic, Ethiopia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Romania, Russia, Tanzania, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and many others. On this day, we have got you special wishes and images which you can share with kids or even parents to raise awareness of this day. We all know how innocent kids are (not that they are not notorious or both!) To enjoy this occasion with them and make the children’s day more special, you can share with them these newest International Children’s Day 2020 wishes and greetings via text messages, picture messages, and SMSes as well. International Children’s Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Greetings, Childhood Quotes and SMS to Send on International Day for Protection of Children.

If you want to make your kids feel special, and are looking for some of the top-trending International Children’s Day 2020 wishes and greetings, then you need to worry as we have covered your back. We, at LatestLY, bring you some of the most popular and best International Children’s Day 2020 messages, that you will love sharing with your loved ones on their special day.

International Children’s Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Children Carry the Hopes for Our Brighter Tomorrow and the Dreams of Our Happy Future. Wishing a Very Enjoyable Day for the Children All Over the World.

International Children’s Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Innocence in Their Smiles and the Purity of Their Hearts Stay Forever Unfaded. Wishing a Joyful Children’s Day to Every Kid in the World!

International Children’s Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: God Loves Every Child So Much That He Creates Each One of Them With Unimaginable Perfection. Truly, Children Are Blessings From Heaven. Happy Children’s Day!

International Children’s Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Children’s Are Called the Flowers From Heaven and Dearest to God. So, Let’s Take an Oath to Make This Earth a Happy and Better Place On for the Kids. Happy Children’s Day.

International Children’s Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Children’s Are the Future So Nurture Them Right. In the End, They Are the One Who’s Going to Bring Change to the World and Make It a Better Place. Happy Children’s Day!

Several international organisations oversee the celebrations of International Children’s Day around the globe. There are grandeur events, competitions, curricular activities amongst other things mark the celebrations on this day. This international day is also observed to promote awareness against child rights across the world. The observance is not to be confused with World Children’s Day, which is observed by the United Nations, on November 20. In India, people celebrate Children’s Day on November 14.

We at LatestLY, wish all the children a very “Happy International Children’s Day 2020”, and hope you make the most of the upcoming year. We hope you would love to share these amazing International Children’s Day wishes and greetings with your dear ones on this International Day for Protection of Children.