International Day of Charity is observed on 5 September every year to observe the death anniversary of Mother Teresa, an Albanian-Indian Roman Catholic nun who dedicated her life to caring for the destitute and in desperate need. She received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her efforts and struggle to overcome poverty and distress which in the end is a threat to peace.

It was started as a Hungarian civil society initiative supported by Hungarian Parliament and Government in 2011 to organise events and enhance visibility thus increase awareness and public support for the charity. International Charity Day was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012. Know Date, History And Significance of The Day Celebrated to Raise Awareness And Give Platform For Charity Activities

To promote and increases awareness of the charity, we have bought together a collection of quotes about charity.

Every charitable act is a stepping stone towards heaven. Every good act is a charity. A man’s true wealth hereafter is the good that he does in the world to his fellows. An atheist can be charitable but not religious. But the religious man must be charitable. We make a living by what we get, But we make a life with what we give. Perhaps the greatest charity comes when we are kind to each other, when we don’t judge or categorize someone else, when we simply give each other the benefit of the doubt or remain quiet. Charity is accepting someone’s differences, weaknesses, and shortcomings; having patience with someone who has let us down or resisting the impulse to become offended with someone doesn’t handle something the way we might have hoped. Charity is refusing to take advantage of another’s weaknesses and being willing to forgive someone who has hurt us. Charity is expecting the best of each other. We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. Charity does not decrease wealth.

This World charity day, be kind and help those you can. You are just one step away; your minimum can be the maximum for someone needy. Happy World Charity Day 2021.

