The International Day of Democracy is celebrated every year on September 15 around the world. To encourage the governments to strengthen and consolidate democracy, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution to establish this day in 2007.

Democracy means a system in which the government is elected by the people. The International Democracy Day was first observed in 2008 and since then, various parliamentary events like radio phone-ins, photo competitions, live debates, workshops for children etc. have been held worldwide. Why is Democracy Celebrated? Know All About Significance, Theme And Democratic Values.

To strengthen and promote the concept of democracy to mark the day, we at LatestLY, have brought together some quotes on democracy. You can share these to observe International Day of Democracy 2021.

Democracy is not a form of government, but a form of social organisation- Dr. B R Ambedkar Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education- Franklin D Roosevelt Democracy is necessary to peace and to undermining the forces of terrorism – Benazir Bhutto Democracy cannot consist solely of elections that are nearly always fictitious and managed by rich land owners and professional politicians- Che Guevara What is really needed to make democracy function is not knowledge of facts, but right education- Mahatma Gandhi Democracy works, but we gotta want it-not just during an election year, but all the days in between- President Obama Democracy and socialism have nothing in common but one word Equality. But notice the difference while democracy seeks equality in liberty, socialism seeks equality in restraint and servitude – Alexis de Tocqueville. Democracy is just a word. You have to give it meaning. The US is not a democracy. Most Americans do not vote. We haven’t had a real choice for a long, long time now. Wealth rules. Corporations rule. The US is a plutocracy- government by wealthy people. Certain people control multinational corporations. You couldn’t get elected in the US without lots of money. – Ramsey Clark

This International Democracy Day, let these quotes remind you of the importance of democracy and your democratic rights. Happy International Democracy Day 2021, everyone!

