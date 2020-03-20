International Day of Happiness 2020 Date: Know History, Significance and This Year’s Theme to Observe Happiness Day

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Every year on March 20, individuals across the world celebrate International Day of Happiness. It was initially founded and conceptualised in 2006 by Jayme Illien, CEO of the United Nations New World Order project. Also known as Happiness Day, it was established to advance happiness as a fundamental human right for all. International Day of Happiness 2020 is today, March 20 and the annual event is associated with a significant theme. The idea of having a day dedicated to the rights of humans’ happiness has been globally recognised. On this special occasion, know the history, significance and this year’s Happiness Day theme dedicated to spreading wellbeing and making people happy. Positive Quotes & Uplifting Messages You Can Share to Drive the Isolation Blues Away.

International Day of Happiness 2020 Date and Theme

The International Day of Happiness falls on March 20 annually. Every year, the day is associated with a significant theme. The International Day of Happiness 2020 theme is “Happiness For All, Together.” The aim is to focus on what we have in common and celebrate the same together.

International Day of Happiness: History and Significance

The International Day of Happiness was founded by Jayme Illien, CEO of the United Nations New World Order project in 2006. But it was on March 20, 2013, when the first-ever International Day of Happiness was celebrated with the launch of UNDOHappiness. “Ten Steps to Global Happiness,” was declared as the global campaign themes that year and it has since become an annual tradition. These ten steps to global happiness are “ten easy steps any individual, organization, or country, can take on the international day of happiness, and throughout happiness week, to celebrate the international day of happiness, while also advancing the happiness, wellbeing, and freedom of all life on earth by 2050, when the United Nations forecasts global population to reach 10 billion.”

The International Day of Happiness is celebrated in 193 UN member states, two observer states and 11 territories. All the UN members are encouraged to participate and raise awareness of the importance of the positive emotion of humanity.