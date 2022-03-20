The International Day of Happiness aims to make people realize the importance of happiness in their lives. It is celebrated every year on March 20. International Day of Happiness was founded by the United Nations General Assembly on 28 June 2012. In 2015, the United Nations launched 17 sustainable development goals to make people's life happier. These main development goals are eradicating poverty, reducing inequality, and protecting our planet. As you celebrate the International Day of Happiness this year, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, GIF Messages, Quotes & SMS To Send Your Loved Ones

International Day of Happiness is a day to share happiness with your family and friends. You can take a step-by-step program where you meet people with similar interests and assist each other in living healthier and happier lives. This is a day to remind you to take out time for yourself and appreciate the little thing that you should be thankful for.

On January 22, 2013, the United Nations Secretary-General Ben Ki-Moon stated in an address to the UN General Assembly that the focus of people should get together on facing the problems we have and try to achieve the mission which is to meet a society with happiness.

