The International Day of Older Persons is observed on October 1 annually. On December 14, 1990, the United Nations General Assembly voted to establish October 1 as the International Day of Older Persons. The observance was first celebrated on October 1, 1991. It is to raise awareness about the issues affecting the elderly especially as elder abuse is increasing. The observance is to appreciate the contributions that older people make to society. The holiday shares its significance with National Grandparents Day in the United States and Canada as well as Double Ninth Festival in China and Respect for the Aged Day in Japan. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Share These Thoughtful Sayings and Slogans to Raise Voice Against Elder Abuse.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres was quoted as saying, "The COVID-19 pandemic is causing untold fear and suffering for older people across the world. Beyond its immediate health impact, the pandemic is putting older people at greater risk of poverty, discrimination and isolation. It is likely to have a particularly devastating impact on older people in developing countries." The year 2020 marks the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations and the 30th Anniversary of the International Day of Older Persons. With the emergence of COVID-19, it has resulted in a crisis situation.

International Day of Older Persons 2020 Theme Aims to:

Inform participants about the strategic objectives for the Decade of Healthy Ageing.

Raise awareness of the special health needs of older persons and of their contributions to their own health and to the functioning of the societies in which they live.

Increase awareness and appreciation of the role of the health care workforce in maintaining and improving the health of older persons, with special attention to the nursing profession.

Present proposals for reducing the health disparities between older persons in the developed and developing countries, so as to “Leave no one behind”.

Increase understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on older persons and its impact on health care policy, planning, and attitudes.

Considering the higher risks for older persons during the outbreak, it is required to raise awareness of their special needs. International Day of Older Persons 2020 will highlight the role of the health care workforce in contributing to the health of older persons, with recognition to nurses. The 2020 observance will also promote the Decade of Healthy Ageing (2020-2030) and help bring together UN experts, civil society, government and the health professions to discuss the strategic objectives of the Global Strategy and Action plan on Ageing and Health while noting the progress and challenges. Over the next three decades, the number of older persons worldwide is projected to more than double, reaching more than 1.5 billion persons in 2050.

