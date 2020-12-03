International Day of Persons with Disabilities is a global event which is observed under the leadership of the United Nations (UN) every year. The international event is observed to spread awareness about the issues of disabilities and how people are affected by it across the world. It’s not just that. It is also about increasing understanding about the disabilities plaguing the society in different aspects be it social, economic, or cultural. If you are searching for more information about International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2020 – its date, history, theme, and significance, then you have arrived at the right destination. #ThisIsMyDisabledStyle Trends on Twitter, Celebrates Fashionistas on Wheelchairs (View Pics)

What is the date of International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2020?

The occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2020, like every year, will take place on December 3. This year, however, it will fall on a Thursday.

What is the history of International Day of Persons with Disabilities?

The international observance of International Day of Persons with Disabilities was decided by the United Nations General Assembly in the year 1992. Since then, this event has been observed every year globally. It promotes the idea of involving people with disabilities in different spheres – social, cultural, or economic – of life.

What is the theme of International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2020?

Every year, the event of International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed on a specific topic. The official theme for International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2020 is "Building back better: towards an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world by, for and with persons with disabilities."

A look at the previous official themes of International Day of Persons with Disabilities:

2019: Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda

2018: Empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring inclusiveness and equality

2017: Transformation toward sustainable and resilient society for all

2016: Achieving 17 Goals for the future we want

2015: Inclusion matters: access and empowerment for people of all abilities

What is the significance of observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities?

People with disabilities are often alienated in society. Given the shortcomings in their life, they are not provided equal opportunities in any sphere. The inequality doesn't stop at that. They are seen with condescending eyes and are ill-treated too. The observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities comes as a timely reminder of how one should live in harmony and together with people who have disabilities. It tells us how we not only help them but also treat them one amongst us.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this section of people is believed to be further alienated from society. However, if we resolve to ensure that people with disabilities are treated with mutual respect and equality, the scenario will be different. We at LatestLY hope you will contribute your bit in making this planet a better place for those who haven’t got what they have rightly deserved.

