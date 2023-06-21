International Yoga Day, celebrated on June 21 every year, is a global event dedicated to promoting the practice and benefits of yoga. The day was officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, following a proposal by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. International Day of Yoga Themes Since 2015: What Is the Theme for 2023 Yoga Day? Get the Full List!

The significance of June 21 for International Yoga Day is that it coincides with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. This day holds great importance in many cultures and is considered a time of renewal and transformation. The primary objective of International Yoga Day is to raise awareness about the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of practising yoga. It encourages people to incorporate yoga into daily life, promoting overall well-being and a healthier lifestyle. As you celebrate International Yoga Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together some interesting facts about yoga to enhance your knowledge and appreciation of this ancient practice. Easy Yoga Asanas With Names and Pictures for Beginners To Follow a Healthy Routine.

Origin of Yoga

Yoga originated in ancient India over 5,000 years ago. It was developed as a comprehensive system to harmonize the body, mind, and spirit.

Meaning of Yoga

The word 'yoga' is derived from the Sanskrit word 'yuj', which means to unite or join. Yoga aims to unite the individual self (jivatma) with the universal consciousness (Paramatma).

Eight Limbs of Yoga

Patanjali traditionally describes yoga in his Yoga Sutras, which outline the Eight Limbs of Yoga (Ashtanga Yoga). These include moral codes, physical postures, breath control, sense withdrawal, concentration, meditation, and self-realization.

Health Benefits

Regular practice of yoga offers numerous health benefits. It improves flexibility, strength, balance, and posture. It also helps reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, promotes relaxation, and enhances overall well-being.

Different Yoga Styles

There are various styles of yoga, each with its own focus and approach. Some popular styles include Hatha Yoga (physical postures), Vinyasa Yoga (flowing sequences), Ashtanga Yoga (rigorous and structured practice), Bikram Yoga (hot yoga), and Yin Yoga (passive and meditative poses).

Yoga Beyond the Mat

Yoga is not limited to the physical practice on the mat. It is a holistic lifestyle encompassing ethical principles, mindfulness, and conscious living. It encourages self-reflection, compassion, and selfless service to others.

On International Yoga Day, let these facts inspire you to explore the depths of yoga's wisdom and continue your journey towards self-discovery, inner peace, and well-being. Whether you're a seasoned practitioner or new to yoga, embrace the transformative power of this ancient practice and celebrate its profound impact on individuals and communities worldwide.

Wishing everyone a Happy International Yoga Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2023 07:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).