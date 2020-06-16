Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Men's Health Week 2020: From Cardiovascular Diseases to Erectile Dysfunction, Common Health Conditions Males Can Develop with Age!

Health & Wellness Tania Tarafdar| Jun 16, 2020 12:04 PM IST
Erectile Dysfunction. (File Photo)

You are young, and it means that you can take your age for granted, right? Wrong! Now is the time to pay attention to your body and protect your vital organs from the side effects of ageing. A few lifestyle ailments can put your health off track if you do not pay heed to the warning signs. And while it is not always possible to reverse the symptoms, you can still lessen its impact on your body. Take the corrective measures now to prevent these health conditions in the future.

Cardiovascular Diseases

You must be wary of cardiovascular diseases, especially if you have had diabetes at a young age. According to studies, men with diabetes have an increased risk of suffering from cardiovascular conditions, stroke or even premature death, as compared to those with normal blood sugar levels. It is, therefore, essential to exercise regularly and keep blood sugar levels under control through your diet. Men’s Health Week 2020: From Cleaning Foot to Keeping Your Armpit Fresh, Here Are Five Personal Hygiene Habits Every Male Should Follow.

Erectile Dysfunction

A man's reproductive health indeed takes a dip with age, but erectile dysfunction makes it a bit more intolerable. Performance issues in bed can also have a profound psychological impact. Men with health conditions like diabetes, high cholesterol or hypertension are at a higher risk of ED as early as 40 years of age. If you don t want your sex life to suffer, change your lifestyle habits before it is too late.

Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is way too common in older men. If not the malignant disease, other prostate problems can give one a lot of reasons to visit the andrologist. According to studies, the probability of developing prostate cancer increases with 0.005 percent in those younger than 39 years to 2.2 percent in males above 40 years of age. Proper screening and treatment can help manage the condition. Men's Health Week 2020: Why Drinking Too Much Alcohol Makes You Feel Depressed and Anxious!

Male Pattern Balding

Hair loss in men is widespread, and not many can save themselves from the wrath of male pattern baldness. However, it is not just the physical appearance that one should be afraid of. There is a link between male pattern baldness and increased risk of prostate cancer. Men's Health Month 2020: What Causes Fungal and Yeast Infections in Men? From High Sugar Diet to Antibiotic Usage, These are the Common Culprits.

All the men who are reading this, you have even more reasons to be vigilant about your health. So act upon now, before it is too late!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

