You may not need a day to celebrate music, but that does not mean you do not need a special day. And thankfully, there are many. Yes, after celebrating World Music Day also popularly known as Fête de la Musique, musicians and music-lovers are all geared up to commemorate International Music Day 2020 on Thursday. International Music Day takes place on October 1, while World Music Day is celebrated on June 21. Multiple dates, but sentiments associated with the music-related event remains the same. It is all about celebrating music. In addition to playing the actual music, you can also share lovely International Music Day 2020 images, HD wallpapers, quotes about music, Music Day greetings, Happy Music Day 2020 wishes and messages, GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook status, Instagram captions, and more for free download.

But what exactly is International Music Day, when we already had Fête de la Musique, an annual music celebration. For this, we will have to look back at the first International Music Day or IMD celebration in the year 1975 when legendary American violinist, Yehudi Menuhin observed it on October 1. It was organised by the International Music Council (IMC) that was founded by UNESCO in 1949. Now, the reason behind the observance of International Music Day was to promote global harmony through music. This day was seen as a way to promote musical art among all sections of society. And they could not be more right as music is a universal language that transcends all boundaries.

Speaking of cheerful and happy greetings of this special day, people do search about it online. Few keywords netizens search related to International Music Day on the search platforms are International Music Day images, Music Day greetings, International Music Day 2020, Music Day quotes, International Music Day October 1, International Music Day date, International Music Day quotes, International Music Day October, Music Day images, Music Day 2020 in India, International Music Day 2020 images, International Music Day 1st October, International Music Day activities, Happy International Music Day images, International Music Day HD images, and more. We will try and bring everything right here, right now.

