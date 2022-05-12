International Nurses Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 12. Marking the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale - the founder of modern nursing, International Nurses Day aims to raise awareness about the various struggles that nursing as a profession continues to face in our everyday life. It is a day to recognise the extremely taxing profession that nursing is and to thank all the nurses who go above and beyond to help people get better. People often share Happy International Nurses Day 2022 wishes and messages, International Nurses Day Greetings, International Nurses Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. International Nurses Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance Behind The Observance to Honour Florence Nightingale's Birthday.

The celebration of International Nurses Day was initiated in 1965 by the International Council of Nurses (ICN) In 1953 Dorothy Sutherland, an official with the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare, proposed that President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaimed a "Nurses' Day"; but he did not approve it. However, the decision to celebrate International Nurses Day on May 12 was first started in 1974. Each year, the celebration of International Nurses Day is filled with various activities and events. There are annual themes that are dedicated to each year’s commemoration to focus on various key struggles that nurses continue to face in their profession.

To mark International Nurses Day, the ICN also prepares special Nursing Kits which are distributed to nurses everywhere to provide them with the tools they would need as well as educational materials. Since celebrating nurses is an integral part of the celebration, sharing happy International Nurses Day 2022 wishes and messages, International Nurses Day Greetings, International Nurses Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends is also a common tradition.

The celebration of International Nurses Day has become much more important since the pandemic as people finally recognised the selfless and immensely taxing role that nurses play in keeping our healthcare system running. We hope that this International Nurses Day, you do your bit to celebrate the nurses you know. Happy International Nurses Day 2022!

