International Red Panda Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the adorable species that are near extinction. They reside in the Eastern Himalayas region and in bamboo trees. They are mostly found in China, Nepal, and Bhutan and are classified as ‘endangered’ on the IUCN Red List. While their natural habitat is in the Himalayas, the area faces a weak law and order situation for the protection of the species, which is why they are hunted quite often. Moreover, the Nepalese government lacks the funds to research ways in which the species can be saved. As they help keep our ecosystem vibrant, this day is all about spreading the word to let people know that red pandas are struggling and they need help for their survival. Read on to know more about the date, history, significance and ways of observing this day for the adorable species. Endangered Red Panda Born in England's Paradise Wildlife Park, Watch Video of 'Little Red' Bringing a Ray of Hope!

Date and History of International Red Panda Day

This day is celebrated every year on September 18 to raise awareness about the species. It was launched by Red Panda Network in 2010 and has been observed every year since then. This day aims to raise awareness about how red pandas face the threat of extinction because of human intervention. Because of environmental degradation, they face a loss of bamboo trees they can nest in. Apart from that, poaching and trafficking have threatened their survival, especially with the red panda being trafficked for its fur to produce clothing. According to a report, they are “legally protected in India, Bhutan, China, Nepal, and Myanmar”.

Significance and Ways To Observe Red Panda Day

Red pandas, who are typically the size of a house cat, are adorable little creatures and there are less than 10,000 of them left in the world! This day is celebrated to spread the message about their importance and how they can be saved. Organisations on this day try to highlight the repercussions of the species going extinct, why they are endangered and suggest ways in which we can save them, which starts by spreading awareness about them. The options suggested for helping them include donation, organising a fund-raising event or raising awareness and becoming a ‘panda guardian’.

This is a day to learn all about them. It’s interesting to note that red pandas actually spend 55% of their time sleeping and they really love snow. On International Red Panda Day 2022, we can do our bit by learning more about these species and searching for ways in which we can contribute to help them.

