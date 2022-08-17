Birth of a red panda, called 'Little Red', at Paradise Wildlife Park arises hope for the authorities who've been trying hard to save the endangered species through an international breeding programme. It is known that Little Red was born to mother Tilly and father Nam Pang who died a month before the cub was born. The Park management took Little Red's birth on July 16, 2022 as a ray of hope to continue the legacy of the beautiful species. Watch video of the cute animal below. An An, World’s Longest-Living Male Giant Panda Under Human Care, Dies at 35 in Hong Kong

Watch Video of Red Panda Playing at England's Paradise Wildlife Park:

The Paradise Wildlife Park in England has got a new member - a red panda cub pic.twitter.com/qIBlzARV8a — Reuters (@Reuters) August 16, 2022

