International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. This event is observed to commemorate the spirit of women where her success and achievements appreciated. A woman plays multiple roles in her life. Right from taking care of her family, career to often manage household chores and take care of children. While people are realising that household chores are shared responsibility, there is still an understanding gap. Whether it is your mother or your wife, you should appreciate and encourage them, this International Women's Day 2021. You can motivate your wife to move ahead in life confidently by giving away wonderful gifts like a bracelet, greeting cards and many other presents which we will share below. Happy International Women’s Day 2021 Images & HD Wallpapers: Share Greetings, Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, Telegram Pics, Women Power Quotes, GIFs & Signal Messages to Celebrate the Day.

International Women's Day 2021 has a theme “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world". The celebration will revolve around shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic with the aim to highlight the gaps that remain. A wife is a homemaker and she had loads of responsibility on her head. She has to cook food, take care of her children, prepare tiffin for her husband for work and many more tasks as the list are never-ending. International Women's Day 2021: From Breaking the Chain of Sexist Jokes to Standing up for Gender Pay Parity, Simple Ways Men Can Make the Day 'Special' Instead of Looking Up 'When Is Men's Day?'.

Five Amazing Gifts For Wife on Women's Day 2021

1. Bracelet

A bracelet with a motivation text or symbol embossed on it can be a perfect gift for your wife this Women's Day 2021. She can wear that bracelet for any casual outing as it will make her feel proud, especially when it is gifted by her hubby. International Women's Day 2021 Gift Ideas for Mothers: From Wrist Watch to Personalised Photo Frame, Here Are 5 Gifts to Present to Your Mother.

2. Watch

Watches are always a perfect gift for any occasion. You have a wide variety to select from a leather belt or steel watches which suits your wife the best. If she is into fitness, you can think of a smartwatch.

3. Greeting Cards

An amazing and unique greeting card with an inspirational Women's Day message can be an ideal gift for your wife. However, it should be clubbed with a nice decent flower bouquet. This can make your wife feel special.

4. Personalised Mug

A mug with her amazing photograph printed on it along with an encouraging Women's Day message can also be given as a present to your wife. Every time whenever she has a coffee in it she will think of her husband and feel great.

5. Ring

A cool silver ring with an inspiring text on it can also be a gift for your wife this Women's Day 2021. This ring can go well along with her western outfits.

Now that you have a few ideas for gifting your wife on Women's Day, you should definitely buy an amazing present for her to make her feel the best. We wish you all a very Happy Women's Day 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2021 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).