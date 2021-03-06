Happy Women's Day 2021! Here comes the event dedicated to women around the world. The annual celebration on March 8 takes place worldwide to appreciate women and showcase their achievements. Every woman in this world has equal rights to move ahead without any criticism. Unfortunately, there are still people in society who feel males are superior. This Women's Day, let us vow to respect and honour each and every woman in our surrounding. Meanwhile, we bring you gift ideas for your mother this International Women's Day 2021. Free Adidas Shoes for Women’s Day 2021? Beware of the WhatsApp Scam Message! Ways to Spot a Phishing Text.

The theme for International Women's Day 2021 is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world". The celebration will revolve around shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic with the aim to highlight the gaps that remain. As per the UN Women report, females are at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, as scientists, doctors and caregivers, yet they get paid 11 per cent less globally than their male counterparts. It is high time we support the movement of treating women at par with men. Happy International Women’s Day 2021 Wishes & Greetings: HD Images, Wallpapers, GIF Messages, WhatsApp Stickers & SMS to Celebrate Womanhood.

The very first female you should applaud and appreciate on International Women's Day is your mother. A mother sacrifices a lot for her children's happiness. Be it education, upbringing, health, a mother plays an integral role in each individual overall development. Here are five cool gifts for your mother on International Women's Day 2021. International Women's Day 2021: From Breaking the Chain of Sexist Jokes to Standing up for Gender Pay Parity, Simple Ways Men Can Make the Day 'Special' Instead of Looking Up 'When Is Men's Day?'

Gift Ideas For Mothers on Women's Day 2021

1. Wrist Watch

Gifting a wristwatch to your mother will indeed bring a smile on her face. Whenever she will attend any function, she will proudly wear the watch given by her son or daughter. Also, Check out Happy International Women's Day 2021 wishes, greetings, HD images, wallpapers, GIF messages, WhatsApp stickers and SMS to celebrate womanhood.

2. Customised Mug

You can get a selfie picture with your mother printed on a mug with a strong motivational message. This can be an ideal gift for your mother on Women's Day.

3. Personalised Frame

Get a personalised frame ready for your mother this Women's Day where you can put her best picture with an amazing caption. This will make her feel proud.

4. Parker Pen

If your mother is fond of writing, you can gift her an amazing Parker pen which she will indeed use on a special occasion or keep it as a memory.

5. Novel

Your mother can also be gifted as a novel that can inspire her. A novel focusing on women empowerment or an autobiography of a successful woman can also be a perfect present for your mother this Women's Day.

Now that you have multiple ideas for gifting your mother this women's day, you should definitely make it special for her. We wish all mothers a very Happy Women's Day.

