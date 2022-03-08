International Women's Day is celebrated all over the world on March 8. This day may remind you of the sacrifices made by your mother for you. Not just that, the love she has for you as well her contribution to your life overall. Go ahead and tell her how much she matters to you! In India, many programs are organized on the occasion of International Women's Day. This day is seen as an occasion to congratulate and honour women. Women also congratulate each other among themselves and make social media posts. But few people know that National Women's Day is not celebrated on March 8 in India. This day is related to the women's power of our country and the freedom struggle. International Women’s Day 2022 Theme: Looking Back at the IWD Themes Over the Years.

In the year 2021, while the theme of Women's Day was women's leadership and achieving a common future in the post-COVID-19 world, the theme of International Women's Day 2022 is 'Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow'. At the same time, this year the colour of Women's Day has also been fixed as purple, green, and white, in which purple is a symbol of justice and dignity, while green color is associated with hope and white color is purity. International Women's Day 2022 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Encouraging Quotes On Women Empowerment, Sayings And HD Wallpapers For The Global Celebration.

Officially celebrating Women's Day in the world started in 1975 when the United Nations started celebrating this event. The United Nations adopted a theme for the first time in its event in 1996, that theme was - 'Celebrate the past, plan for the future'. However, don't confuse it with India's National Women's Day which is celebrated on February 13, the birthday of Sarojini Naidu, a freedom fighter known as the Nightingale of India. On March 8, women in America marched for their rights. After which the next year the Socialist Party announced to celebrate Women's Day on this day. At the same time, in 1917, during the First World War, the women of Russia started a strike. They also put forth their demands and views regarding the war. After this Emperor Nicholas resigned his post and women got the right to vote. On International Women's Day, you can also wish your mom by sharing these lovely Hindi messages, Facebook greetings, quotes, WhatsApp stickers, and HD images with the lovely ladies of your life. International Women's Day 2022: Know Significance Of Purple Colour And Why People Wear Purple Dress For Celebrating The Special Day.

International Women's Day 2022 Wishes For Mothers

International Women's Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

International Women's Day Text Reads: Happy Women’s Day, Mom. You Are Truly an Angel, Guarding and Protecting Us From Every Trouble.

Happy International Women's Day Messages For Mothers

International Women's Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Happy Women’s Day to the Amazing Lady Who Not Only Brought Me to This World but Also Taught Me To Live.

Special International Women's Day Quotes For All The Moms

International Women's Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

IWD Wish Reads: Dear Mother, You Have Been My Greatest Source of Inspiration. Thanks for All the Love and Care. Wishing You a Very Happy Women’s Day.

International Women's Day 2022 SMS

International Women's Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

IWD Wallpaper Reads: Happy Women’s Day to My Super Mom! A Lifetime Isn’t Enough To Thank You for What You’ve Done for Us.

International Women's Day HD Images

International Women's Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

HD Picture Reads: You Gave Me Life and Also Brought Meaning to It. You Are an Incredible Mother and Best Friend to Me. Happy Women’s Day! I Love You!

Happy Women’s Day 2022 Greetings for Mother: Wishes, Messages and Images for the Global Celebration

From sports to entertainment, and from politics to the military and defense ministries, women are not only involved but play a huge role. International Women's Day is celebrated with the aim of increasing the participation of women and making women aware of their rights and improving their lives. Programs are organized in all the countries of the world on the occasion of Women's Day. However, you go and hug your mom first and tell her how thankful you are.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2022 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).