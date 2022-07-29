Islamic New Year is the celebration of the beginning of a New Year according to the Islamic Calendar. Also known as Hijri New Year, Islamic New Year 2022 will be celebrated based on the movement of the moon. Islamic New Year 2022 is expected to fall between July 29 and July 30. Observed on the first day of Muharram, Hijri New Year is sure to be an extremely important observance for Muslims across the world. People often share Happy Hijri New Year 2022 wishes, Hijri New Year 1444 images, Islamic New Year 2021 messages, Hijri New Year WhatsApp Stickers, and Islamic New Year Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The epoch (the reference date) of the Islamic era was set as 622 Common Era (CE), the year of the emigration of Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina, known as the Hijra. This is the reason that the Islamic New Year is also known as Hijri New Year. Islamic Year is usually 11-12 days shorter than the Gregorian New Year. Some countries, including Saudi Arabia, calculate the date of the Islamic New Year based on astronomical calculations instead of the traditional method of basing the days off moon sightings.

Islamic New year is celebrated differently in different parts of the world. Some countries announce a public holiday on this day to commemorate the Hijri New Year. It is a reminder of the journey that Muslims have been through. People often share Happy Hijri New Year 2022 wishes, Islamic New Year 2022 messages, Hijri New Year 1444 WhatsApp Stickers, and Islamic New Year Facebook Status Pictures to celebrate this day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Hijri New Year Begins, Let Us Pray That It Will Be a Year Full of Peace, Happiness and Many New Friends. May Allah Bless You Throughout the New Year.

The celebration of Islamic New Year will be filled with family gatherings and offering prayers together and more. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and Safe Islamic New year.

