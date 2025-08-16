Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, usually in August or September. Janmashtami 2025 falls on August 16. Devotees observe the day with fasting, devotional singing, and enactments of Krishna’s childhood, such as Raslila and Dahi Handi. Temples and homes are beautifully decorated with flowers, lights and idols of baby Krishna placed in cradles. To celebrate the auspicious festival of Gokulashtami 2025, share these Janmashtami 2025 wishes, Bal Gopal Krishna photos, Instagram captions, messages, Dahi Handi greetings, quotes, HD images and wallpapers with your friends and family.

The significance of Janmashtami lies in its celebration of divine love, righteousness, and the victory of good over evil. Lord Krishna's life and teachings, as described in the Bhagavad Gita, emphasise the importance of dharma (duty), devotion, and selfless action. His playful childhood stories symbolise joy, innocence, and the bond between the divine and devotees. The breaking of the Dahi Handi pot represents Krishna's mischievous yet symbolic act of overcoming obstacles to attain joy.

Janmashtami unites people through devotion, music, dance, and community spirit, inspiring them to live with faith, kindness, and purpose. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

