Shattila Ekadashi fast is an auspicious occasion that is observed by people of the Hindu community. In 2023, Shattila Ekadashi fast will be observed on Wednesday, January 18. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 06:05 pm on January 17, and Ekadashi Tithi will end at 4.03 pm on January 18. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu with complete rituals of Shattila Ekadashi. Parana for devotees fasting on Shattila Ekadashi is on January 19, from 06:49 am to 09:08 am. On Parana day, Dwadashi ends at 1:18 pm. This day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. As we celebrate the auspicious occasion, let’s know more about Shattila Ekadashi 2023 date, significance and rituals. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

According to religious texts, sesame (til) has a special importance on the day of Shattila Ekadashi. While worshipping Lord Vishnu during the fast, it is necessary to use sesame seeds in the Puja Vidhi. Donating sesame seeds on the day of Shattila Ekadashi is considered very auspicious. On the day of Shattila Ekadashi, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and are blessed with abundant wealth and happiness. Vaikunta Ekadashi 2023 Date: Know Benefits, Tithi, Fasting Rituals and Significance of Celebrating Mukkoti Ekadasi.

Shattila Ekadashi 2023 Date and Tithi Timings

In 2023, Shattila Ekadashi will be observed on January 18.

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 06:05 pm on January 17, and Ekadashi Tithi will end at 4.03 pm on January 18.

Parana for devotees fasting on Shattila Ekadashi is on January 19, from 06:49 am to 09:08 am. On Parana day, Dwadashi ends at 1:18 pm.

Shattila Ekadashi Rituals

On the day of Shattila Ekadashi, devotees take a bath by mixing sesame seeds in water. After that, they wear clean clothes and observe Shattila Ekadashi fast by worshipping Lord Vishnu. On this day, Lord Vishnu devotees observe a day-long fast. While offering prayers, yellow flowers, fruits, Sesame laddoos, Panchamrit, Tulsi leaves, etc. are offered to Lord Vishnu. The rules of Ekadashi fast start from the night of Dashami, which is important to be followed till the time of Parana on the day of Dwadashi. According to Panchang, the Ekadashi date of Krishna Paksha of Magh month is called Shattila Ekadashi. On this day, Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the world, is worshipped and ‘Til’ is offered to him.

Shattila Ekadashi Significance

According to religious beliefs, people donating sesame seeds on this day can attain salvation through the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Also, a person can get rid of all the sins and sufferings by worshipping Lord Vishnu and donating sesame seeds (til). The fast for Shattila is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of the Magha month. According to Drikpanchang, Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2023 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).