Jhulelal Jayanti 2025 is marked on Sunday, March 30. It celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal, the revered deity of the Sindhi community, considered an incarnation of Varuna, the god of water. Observed on the second day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha, this day holds immense spiritual significance. Devotees honour Jhulelal as a protector of their faith and culture, especially during periods of adversity. Sindhi New Year, known as Cheti Chand is also celebrated on Lord Jhulelal's birth anniversary. To celebrate Jhulelal Jayanti 2025 on March 30, share these Jhulelal Jayanti 2025 wishes, Happy Cheti Chand greetings, HD images, wallpapers, quotes and messages with your friends and family on the festival.

The celebrations begin with devotees visiting temples dedicated to Jhulelal, offering prayers, and participating in special rituals. Sindhi households prepare traditional delicacies, such as sweet rice (Tahiri), to mark the occasion. Cultural performances and bhajans praising Jhulelal are also organised. As you observe Jhulelal Jayanti 2025, share these Jhulelal Jayanti 2025 wishes, Happy Cheti Chand greetings, HD images, wallpapers, quotes and messages.

Jhulelal Jayanti is also a reminder of the cultural roots of the Sindhi community. Stories of Jhulelal’s divine interventions to save the community are shared, reinforcing faith and unity. Devotees light lamps and offer Akshat (unbroken rice) during the rituals. The day is not just about worship but also about promoting harmony and togetherness. It is an occasion for the Sindhi community to come together, celebrate their heritage, and seek blessings for prosperity and protection.

