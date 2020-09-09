Jivitputrika is a three-day-long festival which is celebrated from the seventh to the ninth lunar day of Krishna-Paksha in Ashwin month. Mostly falling in the month of September, Jivitputrika which is also known as Jitiya will be celebrating from September 9. The most important day in this celebration is the Jivitputrika Vrat 2020 which will be observed on September 10. On this day, mothers observe a stringent fast to pray for a long and prosperous life for their children. Commemorated widely in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand in India and across Nepal, here's everything you need to know about Jitiya 2020, its significance and the rituals involved in the Jivitputrika Puja. Jivitputrika Puja 2020 Wishes and Greetings in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, HD Images and SMS to Celebrate the Jitiya Vrat.

When is Jivitputrika Vrat 2020?

As mentioned above, Jivitputrika Vrat will be celebrated on September 10, 2020. This is said to be the most important part of the three-day festival and is commemorated with great vim and valour across these states.

Significance of Jitiya 2020

Jitiya celebration is all about mothers vigilantly fasting to protect their children and ask the almighty for their long and happy life. According to folklore, on this day, King Jimuti successfully freed his subjects from dangerous flesh-eating demons. This road to victory was filled with hurdles, however, mothers of those taken began to offer their prayers to the Gods and asked for the safe return of their children. This historic tale, of how the vigilant fasting of a loving mother can save a child from death's arm is retold during the celebration of Jitiya.

Jivitputrika Puja Vidhi

On the Ashtami of Jivitputrika, mothers begin their 24-hour stringent fasting where they refrain from drinking even a drop of water or eating anything and religiously pray for the health and well-being of their children. Here's the tithi timing for Jivitputrika 2020

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 02:05 AM on Sep 10, 2020

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 03:34 AM on Sep 11, 2020

Jivitputrika Vrat is said to be one of the most difficult fasts in Hinduism as you need to refrain from any food or liquids for 24 hours. Women who observe this fast reiterate the story of King Jimuti, the history of this festival and what it means. They also tie the sacred Jivitputrika thread (which is red in colour) on the wrist of their child. Many women also believe that visiting the banks of the holy river of Ganges on this day, and bathing in the holy water will further strengthen their prayers. The celebration of this festival is sure to be home-borne but equally challenging this year. Here's wishing that you and your family have a safe Jitiya celebration!

