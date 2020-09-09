Jivitputrika Puja or Jitiya Vrat is a three-day-long festival which is celebrated from the seventh to the ninth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in Hindu Ashwin month. It is a significant fasting day in which mothers observe nirjala fasting throughout the day and night for the well-being of their children. Jivitputrika Puja 2020 is on September 10. On this special occasion, we bring you Jivitputrika Puja 2020 HD images, wallpapers and greetings in Hindi. These Jivitputrika Puja 2020 or Jitiya Vrat 2020 wishes, greetings, SMS and messages are perfect for sending along with WhatsApp stickers. In addition, you can also wish your family members Jivitputrika Puja 2020 ki Hardik Shubkamnaye via Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Jivitputrika Puja 2020 vrat is mainly observed in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Jitiya fasting is also popular in Nepal. This year, the Ashtami tithi begins at 02:05 am on September 10 and ends at 03:34 am on September 11, 2020, as per Drik Panchang. As the auspicious occasion is here, now is a great time to send to your near ones Jivitputrika Puja 2020 HD images and wallpapers that are here for free download online. Wish your family members, Jivitputrika Puja 2020 vrat ki Hardik Shubkamnaye with greetings in Hindi, messages, photos and wishes and observe the significant fasting day.

Jivitputrika Puja 2020 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Jivitputrika Puja 2020 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Jivitputrika Puja 2020 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Jivitputrika Puja 2020 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

