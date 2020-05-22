Jumu'atul-Wida 2020: Know Meaning of Jumma Tul Wida, Significance of 'Alvida Jumma' And 'Alvida Ramzan' Ahead of Eid-al-Fitr

A mosque by riverfront in Gaza | (Photo Credits: AFP)

The last Friday in the holy month of Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan, is known as Jumu'atul-Wida or Friday of farewell. Jumu'atul-Wida marks the culmination of the Ramadan month ahead of Eid-al-Fitr festival. In some Asian countries, including India, the last Friday of the Ramzan month is also called Alvida Juma or Alvida Ramzan which is being observed today. The word Alvida or Wida roughly translates into giving a farewell. Hence, Jumu'atul-Wida marks the departure of the Ramadan month. Alvida Ramzan 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Status Messages, HD Images, Wallpapers, Facebook Greetings and Alwida Mahe Ramzan SMS to Send on Jumma Tul Wida Ahead of Eid ul-Fitr.

Friday assumes significance among Muslims. The day becomes more significant during the holy month of Ramadan. Jumma Tul Wida or Jumu’atul-Wida means the last Friday of Ramzan. On this day, Muslims prepare for the farewell of the Ramadan month. It becomes a slightly sad moment as Ramadan is considered the holiest month and every practising Muslims strive to pray as much as they can during the period.

On Jumma Tul Wida or Jumu’atul-Wida, practising Muslims attempt to indulge in prayers as much as they can as the Ramadan month inches closer to end. Some Muslims recite poems written on Alvida Juma and Alvida Ramzan to mark the departure of the fasting month. 'Alvida Alvida, Mah-e-Ramzan Chala' is one of the famous poems that is sung by a section to mark Jumu'atul-Wida.

In India, except in Kerala and Karnataka, Ramadan will either end on May 23 or May 24 depending upon the moon sighting. Eid 2020 or Eid-al-Fitr, also known as Eid-ul-Fitr will either be celebrated on May 24 or May 25. In Kerala and Karnataka, Eid will be celebrated either on May 23 or May 24.