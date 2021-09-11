Jyeshta Gauri Pujan is observed in Maharashtra during Ganesh Chaturthi. This observance has three main parts - Jyeshta Gauri Avahan, Jyeshtha Gauri Puja, Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan. Also known as Gowri Puja, Jyeshta Gauri Pujan 2021 will be observed from September 12 to September 14. Jyeshta Gauri Avahan 2021 will be conducted on September 12, which marks the beginning of Jyeshtha Gauri Puja, and Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan will be celebrated on September 14. As we prepare to celebrate this auspicious occasion, here is everything you need to know about Jyeshta Gauri Avahan, Jyeshtha Gauri Puja and Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan, the date and puja timing and more. Ganpati Visarjan 2021 Dates: Know All the Important Dates of Ganesh Visarjan for 1.5, 3, 5, 7 Days Bappa and Anant Chaturdashi.

Jyeshta Gauri Avahan 2021 Date & Puja Muhurat Timings

Jyeshta Gauri Avahan is when the Murti of Goddess Gowri is placed next to the Ganesh idol, and people perform the Gowri Sthapana on this day. The Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana Muhurat is between 09:50 AM to 06:44 PM on September 12.

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2021 Date & Shubh Muhurat Timings

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2021 will be performed on September 13. The Shubh Muhurat for Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2021 is from 08:24 AM to 06:43 PM and lasts for 10 Hours 19 Mins. On this day, people prepare various delicacies, perform special Pujas and sing aartis and shlokas to appease Goddess Gowri.

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan 2021 Date & Timings

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan is when the idol of Goddess Gowri and Ganesh Murti is immersed in water, marking the end of the Gowri Ganpati celebration. It is believed that on this day, they return back to Kailasa. The Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan 2021 Muhurat is from 07:05 AM to 06:42 PM and lasts for 11 Hours, 37 Mins.

We hope that this celebration fills your life with all the happiness and prosperity. Lord Ganapati is known for relieving His devotees of all their problems and worries, and we hope that Gowri Ganpati 2021 does just that. Happy Gowri Puja!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2021 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).