Jyeshtha Gauri Puja is observed in the month of Bhadrapada in the state of Maharashtra. It is known as Jyeshtha Gauri puja as it falls during the Jyeshtha nakshatra. Jyeshta Gauri Avahana 2021 was observed on September 12, Sunday. It will be followed by Jyeshtha Gauri Puja or Mahalakshmi Gauri Pujan on September 13 (Monday). Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan will take place on September 14 (Tuesday). Ahead of Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2021, we bring you a lovely collection of Jyeshtha Gauri Puja wishes in Marathi, Jyeshtha Gauri images, Jyeshtha Gauri wishes and quotes in Marathi, Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan messages wallpapers in Marathi, and more.

Jyeshtha Gauri Vrat Puja is observed for three days by married women. They decorate their houses and invite their relatives and neighbours to participate in the festivities. After the Haldi Kumkum ceremony, which is an important part of the day, several offerings are distributed among the guests. Wishing each other on this auspicious day, people spread festivities amongst one another. Wishes are sent through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images and SMS. Ganpati Visarjan 2021 Dates: Know All the Important Dates of Ganesh Visarjan for 1.5, 3, 5, 7 Days Bappa and Anant Chaturdashi.

Goddess Shakti is considered the ultimate power of the universe and people observe Jyeshta Gauri Vrat to get blessings from Goddess Shakti. Married women worship Goddess Gouri to fill their married life with happiness and remove upheaval, whereas unmarried girls worship Goddess Parvati so as to get an appropriate life partner. While observing your fast, you can wish your family and relatives on this occasion with our collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images and SMS.

Gauri Puja messages

Message Reads: Jyeshtha Gauri Pujechya Hardik Shubhechha!

Gauri Puja Marathi messages

Message Reads: गौरी आगमनाच्या तुम्हाला सर्वांना खुप खूप शुभेच्छा. तुमच्या घरात सुख आणि आनंद नांदो हीच गणराया कडे सदिच्छा.

Gauri Puja Marathi messages

Message Reads: ज्येष्ठ गौरी पूजेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

Gauri Pujan messages

Message Reads: Gauri Ganpati chya tumha sarvanna shubhechha!

Gauri Ganpati GIFs

How to Download Gauri Ganesh WhatsApp Stickers Online?

HERE is the download link. You can use these stickers along with the above wishes to send your greetings for the day.

Jyeshtha Gauri vrat is observed for three days. On the first day, an idol of Goddess Gauri is brought to the house. The holy feet of Gouri are drawn everywhere in the house and the main entrance with turmeric and vermilion. Shringar and gold jewellery are offered to Goddess Gouri by the devotees. On the second day, special food is prepared. It is a tradition to offer 16 dishes on puja day. It is known as Mahanaivedya. On the third day, the clay idol of Goddess Gouri is immersed in water. The three-day festivities of Jyeshta Gauri pooja end with the immersion of the clay idol. These three days, the internet is flooded with searches related to wishes for the Jyeshta Gauri vrat. We at LatestLY, provide you with a one-stop destination for WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIF Images and SMS for wishing your loved ones on the auspicious day. Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja, everyone!

